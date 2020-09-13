Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 61.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,195 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 754.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3,119.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.06% of the company’s stock.

H has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. SunTrust Banks downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.63.

Shares of H stock opened at $55.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.42. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $94.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.93 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 7.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 2,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $117,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,384.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

