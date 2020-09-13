Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75,953 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $470,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,456,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,331,000 after acquiring an additional 427,442 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $531,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 153.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 616,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after purchasing an additional 373,101 shares during the period.

In other news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $113,987.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,819.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 39,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $1,145,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,042.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,578 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,294 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $31.93. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 60.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $100.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

