60,578 Shares in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 60,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 73.8% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 876.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 424.7% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

NYSE:ALK opened at $40.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.67 and a beta of 1.53. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($3.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.39) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.31 million. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was down 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at $780,595.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph A. Sprague sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $178,412.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,973.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

