Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,093 Shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.68% of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 3,502.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 36.7% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCVT opened at $39.00 on Friday. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st.

