Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 53,318 Shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53,318 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Solaredge Technologies worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 39.8% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 79,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 94.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 26.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SEDG. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $128.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JMP Securities downgraded Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $196.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaredge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.67.

SEDG opened at $183.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 54.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $67.02 and a 52 week high of $229.49.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.55 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Solaredge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, VP Yoav Galin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $2,324,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 160,039 shares in the company, valued at $30,996,353.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director More Avery sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total transaction of $2,588,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 166,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,390,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,564 shares of company stock valued at $10,726,090. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

