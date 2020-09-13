Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 33,885 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 33,885 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $13,951,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $3,546,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 34.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,852,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,131,000 after purchasing an additional 733,193 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 19.5% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.0% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

MMP stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.01. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $67.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The business had revenue of $460.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 86.34%.

A number of research firms have commented on MMP. TD Securities started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.68.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

