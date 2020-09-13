Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stock Position Raised by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 494.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

VMBS opened at $54.27 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.38 and a 200-day moving average of $54.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

