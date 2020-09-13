BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 181,530 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDJ. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 67.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr in the second quarter worth $73,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr in the second quarter worth $75,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr in the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr in the second quarter worth $77,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr alerts:

NYSE:BDJ opened at $7.42 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $9.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.