Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBSH. BidaskClub lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $55.23 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.51 and a twelve month high of $71.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.20). Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.82%. The firm had revenue of $320.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

