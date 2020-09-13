American International Group Inc. Raises Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,567 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Insight Enterprises worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 41,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 124,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after buying an additional 19,690 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 6,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $355,647.60. Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.71, for a total transaction of $283,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,561,444.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,639 shares of company stock worth $1,125,437 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $56.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $73.22.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 17.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti began coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insight Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

