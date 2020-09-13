Marshall Wace LLP Invests $1.16 Million in Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Cara Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CARA. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 70.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 139.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 162.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 7,667 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 56.5% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 14,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

CARA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 3,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $51,216.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 953,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,251,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $85,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 961,421 shares in the company, valued at $16,449,913.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CARA opened at $14.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.45. Cara Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $26.67.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.97% and a negative net margin of 480.55%. The business had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics Inc will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.