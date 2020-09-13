Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.28 Million Position in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 246.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,985 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its holdings in Nielsen by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 28,316,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,091,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428,000 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,087,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,787,000 after buying an additional 262,904 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,137,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,500,000 after buying an additional 2,890,271 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,295,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,284,000 after buying an additional 5,320,579 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,014,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,281,000 after buying an additional 52,544 shares during the period.

Get Nielsen alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NLSN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nielsen from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Truist lifted their price target on Nielsen from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.18.

Nielsen stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $23.31.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 23.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.20%.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Read More: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.