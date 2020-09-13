Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,836 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,494,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,602,000 after buying an additional 6,579,774 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 79.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,097,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,313,000 after buying an additional 4,478,558 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,589,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,037 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,684.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,755,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,723,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,230 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.32.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $79.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.53. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,670,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $1,516,145.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,227,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,846 shares of company stock worth $10,362,646 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

