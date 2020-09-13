Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases 5,068 Shares of Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 88.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trupanion by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Trupanion by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Trupanion by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $70.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,408.28 and a beta of 1.64. Trupanion Inc has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $77.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.63 million. Trupanion had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Trupanion Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Trupanion from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Trupanion from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

In other Trupanion news, CRO Margaret Tooth sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $25,605.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 15,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,057.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan Levitan sold 65,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $4,562,248.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,178 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,607.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,593 shares of company stock worth $9,021,214 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

