Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 106,039 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 106,039 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 240.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 18,833 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Shares of AVAV opened at $63.95 on Friday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.46 and a 200 day moving average of $67.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 0.62.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird cut AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded AeroVironment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.