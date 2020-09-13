American International Group Inc. Purchases 1,236 Shares of SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPX Flow worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in SPX Flow by 174.1% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPX Flow during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 47.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in SPX Flow by 17.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in SPX Flow in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on SPX Flow from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SPX Flow from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SPX Flow from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Vertical Research raised SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Shares of FLOW stock opened at $43.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.87. SPX Flow Inc has a 12 month low of $15.74 and a 12 month high of $49.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average of $35.01.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $308.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.38 million. SPX Flow had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SPX Flow Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

