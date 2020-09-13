American International Group Inc. Purchases 1,643 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

In other news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total value of $141,048.00. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $251,183.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 319,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,964,183.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,194 shares of company stock valued at $773,794 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $35.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $40.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.85.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $90.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.51 million. Equities research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

