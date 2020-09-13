Marshall Wace North America L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 95.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,615 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 37,475 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,863,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $898,087,000 after purchasing an additional 41,922 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,983,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $693,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,595,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,289,000 after purchasing an additional 59,218 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,214,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $354,191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 832,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,620,000 after purchasing an additional 165,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cfra raised shares of ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.29.

In other ANSYS news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.87, for a total transaction of $147,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.27, for a total transaction of $716,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,257 shares of company stock worth $1,937,965. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS stock opened at $314.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.07 and a twelve month high of $354.87. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 64.23 and a beta of 1.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.67. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

