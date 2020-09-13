DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Stake Cut by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 74.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 403,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,144,514 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6,365.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 394.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1,543.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DRH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.59.

Shares of DRH opened at $5.30 on Friday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

