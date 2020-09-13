6,807 Shares in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,807 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Msci by 512.5% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Msci during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Msci by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Msci by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Msci during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $348.00.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.31, for a total transaction of $918,275.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,024,210.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total transaction of $1,318,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,029,106.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $3,988,915 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $339.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $366.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.25. Msci Inc has a 52 week low of $210.34 and a 52 week high of $398.49.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $409.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.25 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 268.97% and a net margin of 32.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.45%.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Msci (NYSE:MSCI)

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

DiamondRock Hospitality Stake Cut by Balyasny Asset Management LLC
DiamondRock Hospitality Stake Cut by Balyasny Asset Management LLC
6,807 Shares in Msci Inc Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC
6,807 Shares in Msci Inc Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC
Balyasny Asset Management LLC Grows Position in EVO Payments Inc
Balyasny Asset Management LLC Grows Position in EVO Payments Inc
Balyasny Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Eagle Materials, Inc.
Balyasny Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Eagle Materials, Inc.
93,831 Shares in US Concrete Inc Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC
93,831 Shares in US Concrete Inc Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC
36,218 Shares in EnerSys Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC
36,218 Shares in EnerSys Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report