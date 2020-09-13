6,807 Shares in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,807 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Msci by 512.5% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Msci during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Msci by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Msci by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Msci during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Msci alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $348.00.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.31, for a total transaction of $918,275.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,024,210.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total transaction of $1,318,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,029,106.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $3,988,915 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $339.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $366.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.25. Msci Inc has a 52 week low of $210.34 and a 52 week high of $398.49.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $409.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.25 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 268.97% and a net margin of 32.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.45%.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.