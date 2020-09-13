Balyasny Asset Management LLC Grows Position in EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 48.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,304 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EVO Payments by 293.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 23,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EVO Payments by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,002,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,940,000 after buying an additional 241,847 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 6.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 269.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 85,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 6,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $193,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,694,376. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan F. Tansill sold 5,337 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $141,857.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,634.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,252 shares of company stock valued at $722,237. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVOP. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on EVO Payments in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of EVO Payments from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of EVO Payments from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $24.50 on Friday. EVO Payments Inc has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 1.63.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $94.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. EVO Payments’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that EVO Payments Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

