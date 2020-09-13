Balyasny Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,502 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,355 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Eagle Materials worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 44.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $594,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,283,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,350,000 after purchasing an additional 819,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,191,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,687,000 after purchasing an additional 135,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $83.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.38. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.83 and a twelve month high of $97.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.44 and a 200 day moving average of $69.55.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $428.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.01 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 25.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 12,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $999,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,628,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 1,519 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $125,347.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,604.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Materials from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.20.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

