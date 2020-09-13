93,831 Shares in US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 93,831 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of US Concrete as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USCR. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 243.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in US Concrete in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in US Concrete by 48.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in US Concrete during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of US Concrete by 56.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut US Concrete from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Sidoti raised their price target on US Concrete from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of US Concrete in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

US Concrete stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. US Concrete Inc has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $56.22. The firm has a market cap of $452.14 million, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average of $22.52.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $322.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.38 million. US Concrete had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that US Concrete Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

