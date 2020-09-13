36,218 Shares in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of EnerSys at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,269,000 after acquiring an additional 26,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,289,000 after purchasing an additional 13,601 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EnerSys by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,246,000 after purchasing an additional 30,850 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in EnerSys by 27.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 609,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,227,000 after purchasing an additional 131,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 591,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,269,000 after buying an additional 100,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENS shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on EnerSys from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

In other EnerSys news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $322,352.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,392.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ENS opened at $67.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.55. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $80.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.65.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 14.96%.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

