Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $2.35 Million in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $272.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.53 and a 200-day moving average of $209.19. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.53 and a 12 month high of $288.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.88, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.14.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.34. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $527.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP David A. Montecalvo sold 14,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total value of $3,842,008.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,148.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BofA Securities upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

