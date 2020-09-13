Balyasny Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,318 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,223,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,488,000 after purchasing an additional 745,690 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 7,848,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,879,000 after acquiring an additional 196,176 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,855,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,690,000 after acquiring an additional 625,551 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,836,000 after acquiring an additional 107,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 82.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,578,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMC. Wolfe Research began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.63.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $52.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.66. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.19 and its 200 day moving average is $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

