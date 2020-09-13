Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $2.45 Million in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 300,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.86% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RUTH. Comerica Bank raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 189,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 204.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

RUTH opened at $11.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.50 and a beta of 2.08. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

RUTH has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.79.

Ruth's Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

