Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $2.48 Million Position in Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 87,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Overstock.com by 57.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 65.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

In related news, CTO Joel Weight sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $49,985.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Meghan Tuohig sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $27,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,985 shares in the company, valued at $506,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,764 shares of company stock valued at $830,082 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $65.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.50 and a 200-day moving average of $34.98. Overstock.com Inc has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $128.50.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.20 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Overstock.com Inc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OSTK. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Overstock.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.20.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.