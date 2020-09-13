Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,475,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 199,206 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.47% of Chegg worth $704,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Chegg by 1.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Chegg by 2.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period.

Get Chegg alerts:

In related news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $102,681.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,147 shares in the company, valued at $10,738,166.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 35,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $2,462,475.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,859,070.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,126 shares of company stock worth $16,205,166 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHGG shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on Chegg in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $67.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Chegg from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.70.

NYSE CHGG opened at $65.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20. Chegg Inc has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $89.82.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.79 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chegg Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.