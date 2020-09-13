Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 1,224,057 Shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,138,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,224,057 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.63% of UGI worth $703,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of UGI by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,545,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,585,000 after buying an additional 1,026,777 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 65.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,341,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,987 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in UGI by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,079,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,466,000 after acquiring an additional 265,635 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in UGI by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,135,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,719,000 after purchasing an additional 17,808 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in UGI by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,042,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,874 shares during the period. 75.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of UGI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on UGI from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

UGI stock opened at $32.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.00 and its 200 day moving average is $31.71. UGI Corp has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $51.14.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UGI Corp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

In related news, Director Ted A. Dosch bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.76 per share, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $405,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

