First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Holdings Cut by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,255,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 957,666 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 14.35% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $701,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 856.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,548,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,454,000 after buying an additional 1,386,534 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,630,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,875,000 after purchasing an additional 509,609 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,618,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,213,000 after purchasing an additional 303,703 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 542.1% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 335,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after purchasing an additional 283,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,558,000 after purchasing an additional 226,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

FR stock opened at $40.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $46.12. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.82.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 57.56% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.04 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FR shares. TD Securities lowered First Industrial Realty Trust to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.50 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

