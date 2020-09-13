Vanguard Group Inc. Has $715.01 Million Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,703,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 341,872 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.52% of Hubbell worth $715,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Hubbell by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 68,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hubbell by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,353,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,299,000 after acquiring an additional 52,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Hubbell by 0.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUBB opened at $140.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $85.62 and a 12-month high of $155.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.74 and a 200-day moving average of $127.10.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.83%.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hubbell from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.80.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

