Vanguard Group Inc. Has $709.26 Million Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,046,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 533,979 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.44% of LPL Financial worth $709,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in LPL Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LPL Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,961,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,622,000 after buying an additional 24,160 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 109,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 19.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,166,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,940,000 after acquiring an additional 359,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.32.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $78.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.66. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $99.60.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 54.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director George Burton White sold 22,573 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total transaction of $1,904,258.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,477,913.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 14,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $1,258,198.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,912 shares in the company, valued at $19,182,744.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,681 shares of company stock worth $3,363,577 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

