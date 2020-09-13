Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 1,412,588 Shares of Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,968,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,412,588 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.50% of Carvana worth $717,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Carvana by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 22.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVNA opened at $174.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.38 and its 200 day moving average is $114.39. The stock has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of -51.10 and a beta of 2.53. Carvana Co has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $235.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 83.73% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Carvana Co will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Carvana from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.55.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 337,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $68,303,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 347,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,275,443.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 616,000 shares of company stock valued at $125,758,990. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

