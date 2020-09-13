Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,103,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,333 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.68% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $715,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $128,901,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 648.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,047,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,437 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,940,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,402,000 after purchasing an additional 767,767 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 366.0% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 921,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,291,000 after purchasing an additional 723,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 63.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,809,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,034,000 after purchasing an additional 699,636 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $128.05 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $134.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.94.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

