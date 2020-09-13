iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGI) Stock Price Up 1%

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2020

iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGI)’s stock price rose 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.83 and last traded at $28.91. Approximately 13,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 5,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.61.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.83.

