WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY) Shares Up 0.1%

WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.67 and last traded at $50.65. 10,162 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $50.61.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 404.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period.

