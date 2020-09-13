WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFIG) Trading Up 0.1%

WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFIG)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.25 and last traded at $55.22. Approximately 1,117 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $55.14.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WFIG. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund by 245.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 404,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,046,000 after purchasing an additional 287,189 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund by 246.3% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 402,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,956,000 after buying an additional 286,338 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund by 477.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 249,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after buying an additional 206,180 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

