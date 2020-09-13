8,000 Shares in Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Lyra Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Lyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Lyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ LYRA opened at $11.62 on Friday. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.11.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions using XTreo technology platform for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. Its XTreo platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

