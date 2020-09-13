New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $90,000 in Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ETON)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ETON) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Eton Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 164.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 7,837 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 71.8% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.48% of the company’s stock.

ETON opened at $7.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $159.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.06. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $8.74.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis.

