New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $90,000 in SWK Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:SWKH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in SWK Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:SWKH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of SWK as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of SWK in the first quarter worth $1,179,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in SWK in the first quarter valued at $2,339,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in SWK in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in SWK by 905.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter.

SWKH stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. SWK Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $16.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.62. The company has a market cap of $181.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.02.

SWK (OTCMKTS:SWKH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. SWK had a net margin of 70.37% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SWKH shares. Dougherty & Co started coverage on SWK in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SWK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialized finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. It intends to provide customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

