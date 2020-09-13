Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) Stock Holdings Cut by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) by 24.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 6,631 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ardmore Shipping were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 3,453,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,131,000 after purchasing an additional 104,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,977,344 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,549 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 274,293 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 97,935 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 36,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 136,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASC opened at $3.55 on Friday. Ardmore Shipping Corp has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.80.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $47.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.67 million. On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping Corp will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Fearnley Fonds lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.40 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

