New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in First United Corp (NASDAQ:FUNC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in First United Corp (NASDAQ:FUNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of First United as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of First United by 321.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 35,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First United by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First United in the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First United by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of First United by 262.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of First United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUNC opened at $10.91 on Friday. First United Corp has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $76.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average of $13.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter. First United had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 8.54%.

In related news, Director John Mccullough acquired 3,000 shares of First United stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $35,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,335 shares of company stock worth $63,126. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About First United

First United Corporation operates as the holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

