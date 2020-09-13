New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases New Holdings in Nemaura Medical Inc (OTCMKTS:NMRD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Nemaura Medical Inc (OTCMKTS:NMRD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Separately, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Nemaura Medical in the first quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get Nemaura Medical alerts:

Shares of NMRD opened at $4.00 on Friday. Nemaura Medical Inc has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $16.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58.

Nemaura Medical (OTCMKTS:NMRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Nemaura Medical Profile

Nemaura Medical Inc, a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Nemaura Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemaura Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.