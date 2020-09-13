New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $84,000 in ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of ContraFect at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ContraFect by 807.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ContraFect in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ContraFect in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ContraFect by 28.9% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 19,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in ContraFect in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. 55.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ContraFect alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CFRX opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.30. ContraFect Corp has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.03.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.14). On average, analysts anticipate that ContraFect Corp will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

CFRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ContraFect in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of ContraFect in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho began coverage on ContraFect in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ContraFect presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

ContraFect Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.