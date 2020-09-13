New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys New Holdings in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NRBO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NRBO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Iterum Therapeutics stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. Iterum Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.29. The firm has a market cap of $95.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics plc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NRBO. HC Wainwright began coverage on Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc provides novel therapies for diabetic neuropathic pain and central nervous system diseases. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

