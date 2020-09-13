New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New $82,000 Investment in Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Venus Concept as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, UBS Group AG increased its position in Venus Concept by 2,994.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 12,786 shares during the period. 38.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chad A. Zaring bought 21,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $57,045.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,050 shares in the company, valued at $57,045.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chad A. Zaring bought 18,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $51,923.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,677. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VERO stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Venus Concept has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $10.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $87.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.81.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 191.01% and a negative net margin of 100.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Venus Concept will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VERO shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.08.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

