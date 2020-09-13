New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New $82,000 Investment in Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO)

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Venus Concept as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, UBS Group AG increased its position in Venus Concept by 2,994.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 12,786 shares during the period. 38.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chad A. Zaring bought 21,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $57,045.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,050 shares in the company, valued at $57,045.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chad A. Zaring bought 18,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $51,923.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,677. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VERO stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Venus Concept has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $10.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $87.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.81.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 191.01% and a negative net margin of 100.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Venus Concept will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VERO shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.08.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO)

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

8,000 Shares in Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund
8,000 Shares in Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund
New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $90,000 in Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc
New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $90,000 in Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc
New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $90,000 in SWK Holdings Corp
New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $90,000 in SWK Holdings Corp
Ardmore Shipping Corp Stock Holdings Cut by New York State Common Retirement Fund
Ardmore Shipping Corp Stock Holdings Cut by New York State Common Retirement Fund
New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in First United Corp
New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in First United Corp
New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases New Holdings in Nemaura Medical Inc
New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases New Holdings in Nemaura Medical Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report