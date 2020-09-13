New York State Common Retirement Fund Takes $80,000 Position in Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Milestone Scientific as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 12.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Milestone Scientific in a report on Monday, August 17th.

MLSS opened at $1.50 on Friday. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $3.05.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through dental and medical segments. Its products include CompuDent System used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection that allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns; and CompuFlo, a computer-controlled drug delivery system for the painless delivery of drugs, anesthetics, and other medicaments, as well as for the aspiration of bodily fluids or previously injected substances.

