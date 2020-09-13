CIM Commercial Trust Corp (NASDAQ:CMCT) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust Corp (NASDAQ:CMCT) by 329.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CIM Commercial Trust were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CIM Commercial Trust in the first quarter valued at $9,226,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 12,856.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 828,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 822,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 559.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 604,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 512,588 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 12.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 26,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 14.7% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 223,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 28,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $10.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 7.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.59. CIM Commercial Trust Corp has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $16.65.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.53. CIM Commercial Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CIM Commercial Trust Corp will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. CIM Commercial Trust’s payout ratio is -60.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIM Commercial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Cim Capital, Llc bought 95,245 shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $2,381,125.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 95,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,125. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Avraham Shemesh bought 106,518 shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,662,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States. Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, DC CIM Commercial is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities.

