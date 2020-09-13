New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 15,300 Shares of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) by 54.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 46,336 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 538,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 22,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of FPRX opened at $3.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.68. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $7.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average is $4.38.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 579.41% and a negative return on equity of 71.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Five Prime Therapeutics Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

